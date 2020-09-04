Charlie Hebdo cartoon to be republushed – Muslim youth must be engaged in discussing 

Fatema Miah:

BBC must hold debate sessions immediately to engage British Muslims in discussions.

Faith is core of human ethic. Faith however, demands balance of respect and criticism.

Muslims youth in UK must be educated and engaged in sessions of discussion of education and awareness of how to appropriately in politically correct manner to voice, expressing their opinion in this matter, without having to backlash, or conflicting in reactionsm.

Reaction and youth is a natural phenomena whicj is known since civilisation began. West versus East equally has been in constant conflicting through time over the period of recorded millenniums. Faith has been factor of central conflicting reason of vital striking aspect, the human being faught to defend against attacks and willingly put on stake their dear lives for it.

The Charlie Hebdo cartoon, a conflucting issue is coming up back again. There has been faith -of certain beliefs, people harboured, fought for and, killed and being killed for it. The attacking and defending has been the culture of human existence. The ethic, justice and respect however remained continuouslying the core aspect in maintaining the exchanges of dealings and caring, despite quarrel in parallel continued.

Faith is anyway, core of human ethic. Faith demands balance of respect and criticism.

There were many wars in the past millenniums, though crusades are great teaching chapters and the turning points, the westerners bitterness comes with it or from there.

The criticism however must be constructive and respective as well as with valid reasoning. Now, suddenly, Western people with few tuning points of learning from modern period, began to be over critical and very much vindictive and provocative about faith, where there some Easterners, while harbouring conflicting manner under repression of many past caused sources, whether political misleading or power abuses, there are some overactive beings do react with violence.

The violence is also ‘fantasy’ teaching.

Those overactive beings fail to understand political misleading. The failure is there on the part, its their favourite leaders are playing them. A culture of reactionsm encouraged into youngsters as I reiterated many times. Those are made ready to fight, to kill and be killed for faith, they are not loved by many if any.

They are ordinary people are angered, enticed or hypnotised into. There are Arab rich, power holding people of Islam faith, dont they have faith duty?

The Charlie Hebdo cartoon, it is decided to be republished. Where five years ago, in Paris some extremists, in contradiction to the published cartoon, depicted Prophet pbuh in it with explosives, and the extremists in anger against the cartoonist, caused explosion, and caused death. It was a biggest topic fuelled hate against Muslims across the world.

Provocative people, irrespective beings always go around and cause the havoc. Wherether, they are Charlie Hebdo Cartoonist like or the terrorists groups, they go to a length to ptovoke or to tertorise with action or reaction.

Although, the killing is a cowardice reaction and nothing justifies the killing, because terrorism is forbidden and unacceptable, as I wrote in articles condemning that 5 years ago. However, for those cartoonists, its their mental distaste, or hate I can say is too extreme also for what they go on to such irrespective provoking, just because they have distaste of a religious faith or undesired any religious faiths, despite knowing the sensitivity of an attachment.

The regard and honour prophet pbuh hold in hearts of us Muslims is certainly must be well understandable by all. Further, prophets acts of kindness, teaching of respect of differences are also renown. Further, European culture of respect of differences, and adaptation of variation and understanding also is the culture, then how on earth, those few, individuals, do go to such extreme and keep provoking with prophet pbuhs depucction?

In Europe, some individuals, in the last millennium only began to reject religion codes, not totally whole Europe has come out of religious belief. Anyway, it was Europeans, caught in the name of mere religion Christianity, and forced it across the Entire, vastly in Europe, and to world. Crusades were ordered by Churches. The entire political sphere was designed with such. The mass massacres and cruelty of crusaders left a legacy.

Freedom of exercise, freedom of taste and freedom of expression I do believe is human right, though equally respect of sensitivity is wisdom indeed. Why on earth, Prophet pbuh is a must choice of their cartoon making? There are Arab political leaders plentiful there in the region, whom are burden on earth why not making their cartoon? Cartoon we watched, (children) and people enjoy for fun acts, and cartoon are fictionalised. Who can over-beat in cartoon making, defeating Tom and Jerry?

The decision to republish the Charlie Hebdo, cartoons came to fore. This decision might will be seen by some as a defiant gesture in defence of free expression. Though, for others this may be seen as a renewed provocation by the magazine what has long courted controversy with its satirical attacks on religion. Why are they so defiant and such Adamant, and obsessive with this cartoon, when its a conflicting matter?

The media reports as such “After the 2006 publication of the cartoons, ‘Jihadists’ online warned the weekly would pay for its mockery. For Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous.” There is a reactionary group. The media titled them as ‘Jihadists’, though, I questioned in the past and wrote in my articles explained the definition of Jihad isn’t violence.

“The freedom to caricature and the freedom to dislike them are enshrined and nothing justifies violence,” the French Council of the Muslim Faith wrote on Twitter in response.

Muslims reacted, and have previously said this will encourage hate as the turban cartoon branded all Muslims as terrorists, as did a Charlie Hebdo cartoon showing the Prophet reacting to Islamist militants by saying, “It’s hard to be loved by idiots.” The truth is, what I believe the prophet pbuh had faced and suffered by the idiots indeed. The cartoon, Charlie Hebdo, if we reflect upon it, is that a kind of different style of Dawa, the spread of message of prophet-hood may be?

In 2007, a French court rejected accusations made by Islamic groups saying the publication incited hatred against Muslims. There are some gaps in understanding, due to the Eastern and Western differences of continued from the past centuries dislikes, conflicts and more importantly for the political changes those come in, in the way of todays dealings, on the one hand, desire of provoking, versus reactionsm. After all, there is a political inflict and the button is on the hands of some individuals of both sides.

Can there a balance of respect and acceptance of depicting be brought in with an agreement of to comply with a degree of respect to its acceptability and art of reactionsm? There Arab leaders, while extravagant, further agreed to a peace deal with Israel under Washingtons order without resolving Palestinians problems, this Charlie Hebdo cartoon decision is now a inflicting point, surely to provoke.

In this COVID-19 Crises, world suffering health issue, and recession hanging on head. There, Washington pronounced Arab peace agreement, where worlds Muslims divided by such peace agreement, between Arab-Israel, where, main nagging Palestinians unsettle issue has not been talked about, and some political leaders are celebrating an agreement. The peace agreement is opposed by other Muslim nations. Pakistan, Malesia, in agreement with Turkey and they expressed their disapproval of such agreement.

In this critical worlds political state, Charlie Hebdo decided to republish the Conflicting cartoon.

Charlie Hebdo is a magazine, usually, such publishing orgs many in UK and Europe closed up over contradictive issues. There Charlie Hebdo, a magazine, is supported to such level, despite it is in conflict worldwide. Britain steeped out of EU, its on the verge of last step of exiting EU. Franc still in the EU, out of entire Europe, France play politics directly against faith and always emerge in conflict with its Muslim faith citizens.

Where Europe is a respective of ethics and stands against provoking on value systems, there Charlie Hebdo in France taking a decision of risking to reignite an old flame, would EU remain silent when such decision is inviting a conflict and backlash?

Fatema Miah, Solihull, UK. fatemamiah @mail.com