Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 29 more die, 1,929 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 29 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking a total of 4,412.

Another 1,929 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 321,615.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Friday afternoon.

Health authorities reported another 2,211 people to have recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 216,191.

In the last 24 hours, 93 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 13,073 samples.