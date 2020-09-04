Govt releases list of 92 verified online editions of newspapers

As part of its process of registering online news portals, the Information Ministry has released a list of 92 verified online editions of newspapers.

In a notification on Thursday, the ministry said that the online editions of newspapers, which have secured clearance from “government-nominated agencies,” have been allowed for “initial registration.”

The listed online news portals have been asked to complete the registration process within 20 working days.

Earleir on July 30, The ministry released a list of 34 verified online news portals.