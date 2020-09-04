Shakib tests negative for Covid-19, free to join personal training camp

Bangladeshi all-rounder cricket star Shakib Al Hasan has tested negative for Covid-19. He underwent Covid-19 screening on his return to Bangladesh from the USA. He also tested negative back there.

That means, the allrounder is free to join the personal training programme at BKSP planned ahead of his comeback.

Earlier, a family source informed that Shakib would stay at his residence at Banani until 5-6 September and then go to BKSP to start training.

The all-rounder was banned for two years, with one year suspended, by the ICC for breaching its code of conducts. He will be eligible to play from October 29.

Nazmul Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) assured earlier that Shakib will be playing in the second Test match in the Sri Lanka tour.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka as part of the World Test Championship. Shakib Al Hasan is set to prepare himself for that tour at BKSP with the assistance of the staff there.