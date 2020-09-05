Death toll from Narayanganj blast rises to 20

The death toll from the Narayanganj mosque AC blast rose to 20 Saturday night.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute, confirmed the information, saying “a total of 18 injured people have so far lost their battle for life.”

The deceased were identified as as Md Delwar, 48, Muazzin of the mosque, Jewel, 7, Md Jamal, 40, Sabbir, 18, Jubayer, 18, Humayun Kabir, 70, Kuddus Bepari, 70, Md Ibrahim, 42, Mostafa Kamal, 34, Rifat, 18, and Junayet, 28, Md Rasel, 30, Mainuddin, 12, Joynal, 50, Kanchan Hawladar, 50, Nayan, 27, Rassel, 34, Baha Uddin, 55.

Mosque Imam Abdul Malek, 60, and another Md Nijam alias Mijan, 40, also succumbed to their injuries, confirmed residential physician of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Hospital authorities have handed over 16 bodies to their families in the evening, Dr Samanta said.

A total of 37 injured people were admitted to the hospital after the blasts of seven air conditioners at the mosque, Dr added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best treatment for the patients who suffered burn injuries in the Narayanganj incident.

Some 40 people suffered burn injuries as all the air conditioners of the mosque exploded during Esha prayers in Fatullah, Narayanganj on Friday night. One of the injured died at night.

Locals said the incident took place around 8:45 pm at Baitus Salam Mosque when the devotees had just finished their prayers. An air conditioner went off and sparked a fire inside the mosque. Later, the remaining six ACs exploded there, leaving the 40 devotees injured.