Nabirul, Santu on 7-day remand in UNO attack case

A Dinajpur court has remanded Nabirul Islam and Santu Chandra in connection with the attack on Ghoraghat UNO of Dinajpur Wahida Khanam.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Shishir Kumar Basu passed the order on Saturday after police produced the duo seeking a 10-day remand.

Wahida Khanam came under criminal attack at her official residence at the dead of the night for allegedly resisting an attempted robbery.

Meanwhile, a case filed by UNO’s brother M Sheikh Farid Uddin with Ghorghat Police Station was transferred to Detective Branch (DB) of Police for adequate investigation.

Main accused in the attack, Asadul Islam was admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as he fell sick.

Three of the five arrestees confessed to have carried out the attack and explained reasons for the same.

Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) picked them from various spots of Ghoraghat Upazila under Dinajpur on suspicion and quizzed them.

During interrogation, the trio said they entered the UNO’s house in a bid to commit burglary and hit her in the face of resistance.

Those who gave confessional statement are: Asadul Islam, son of Amzad Hossain at Sagarpur under Ghoraghat upazila, Santu Chandra, son of Khoka Chandra Biswas, and Nabirul Islam, son of Faraz Uddin of Biswanathpur. Santu and Asadul are identified as painters.