Renaissance Hotel gets Asia Pacific Int’l Hotel Award

‘Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel’ has been adjudged as the “Best Luxury Hotel” in Bangladesh at the Asia Pacific International Hotel Award’s for 2020-2021, said a press release.

The hotel, which opened in December 2019, became the first hotel in Bangladesh to win the prestigious title, “Best Luxury Hotel”.

The Asia Pacific Hotel Awards is organised by International Property Media and is an offshoot of the established International Property Awards.

The awards are judged by an independent panel of 80 industry experts; it rewards excellence in the global hospitality industry across 17 categories and six regions.

The accolades celebrate the highest levels of achievement by Hotels operating in all sectors of the Hospitality Industry.

An International Hotel Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence. Entries were received from as far afield as Australia, China, India, Japan, Thailand, and the UK, so for Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan the award is truly an outstanding achievement.

DR.HBM IQBAL, Chairman and Mr. Moin Iqbal, Managing Director of the Premier Hotel Management Company owners of the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan said, “The group’s aim is to provide the discerning traveler the best in luxury with its signature Marriott Lifestyle brand. True luxury is not easily attained, it takes a team of highly efficient and dedicated staff willing to go the extra mile and stop at nothing to ensure that every guest feels cared for and no challenged not solved.”

Premier Hotel Management Company, Inc. (Bangladesh) is a Dhaka-based hotel management company that was established in 2010 by Chairman Dr.HBM.IQBAL and Managing Director Mr. MOIN IQBAL.

Premier’s growing portfolio includes award-winning hotels, conference centers, distinctive venues, restaurants and bars. Premier Hotel Management creates exceptional experiences for guests while achieving phenomenal results.

With over 40 years of proven success in management, delivering a high level of customized service to partners and investors in various sectors like The Award-winning Premier Bank. The upcoming Hilton Dhaka and Serviced Apartment Hotel’s in the pipeline.

Azeem Shah, General Manager of the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan, said that since the official launch, the hotel has determined to be the leader in the industry by providing guests with world-class services in guestrooms, function Rooms and Restaurants.

The efforts are aimed at giving unique experiences to travelers from all over the world. “We strive to make every Moment Matter by being a true Marriott host and your best partner. We provide meaningful, delightful and inspiring experiences for our guests, insightful and responsive client support for our hotel Guests.

We have aligned around the power of the Marriott brand to bring even more including flexibility and approachability that you will not find with other brands. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the International Property Awards for their recognition

He added, “We are very proud of our accomplishment and this award reflects the effort our team contributes every day in making sure we stay the best in the Country”.