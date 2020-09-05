UK coronavirus death toll increases by 12 and Covid-19 cases rise by 1,813

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 12 and 1,813 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 41,549.

Overall, 344,164 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

England

A further eight people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,604, NHS England said on Saturday.

The patients were aged between 56 and 94 and all had known underlying health conditions.

The dates of the deaths ranged from August 31 to September 4, with the majority on or after September 3.

Wales

One person who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales has died, bringing the total number of fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,597.

Public Health Wales said the total number of cases in the country increased by 77, bringing the revised total of confirmed cases to 18,283.

Scotland

There have been no new deaths in Scotland of people who have tested positive for the virus.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 141, which is 1.5% of the newly tested individuals.

Northern Ireland

There have been 118 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the Department of Health.

While the department’s statistical dashboard provides updates on the number of positive test results over the weekend, it does not relay up-to-date information on coronavirus fatalities on Saturdays and Sundays.

The latest death toll reported by the department on Friday stood at 564.