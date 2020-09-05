UNO Wahida improving: Doctors

The condition of Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam, who was critically injured due to an attempt on her life, is improving after surgery, said doctors.

“Wahida’s condition is stable. Her oxygen levels have increased and her blood pressure has improved,” Dr Zahed Hossain, chief of the medical board said.

Wahida has been under observation at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital for 72 hours. She had a successful operation on September 3.

After visiting Wahida at the hospital, Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam, said UNO is fine. There is no need to take her abroad for treatment at this moment.

UNO Wahida Khanam was seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Ghoraghat Upazila Parishad premises early Thursday. Her father Omar Ali was also injured in the incident.

She was airlifted from Rangpur to Dhaka, and admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital.