No exams this year if schools remain closed: Senior secretary

Primary and Mass Education Senior Secretary Akram-Al-Hossain on Sunday said that there will be no examinations if schools cannot be reopened this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Senior Secretary made the comment while addressing a press conference at Secretariat marking International Literacy Day 2020.

“If the schools can resume activities in October or November, we will consider evaluation of the students to promote them to the new grades,” he said.

Every institute will prepare a plan on how they will conduct their regular activities before reopening of the schools, he added.