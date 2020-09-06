SAU teacher dies of Covid-19

Dr Abu Bakkar Sddique, a teacher of Sylhet Agricultural University, dies from coronavirus infection at a hospital in the capital on Saturday night.

Khasru Mohammad Salahuddin, colleague of the teacher, confirmed the matter.

Abu Bakkar, chairman of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University, breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) at 10:00 pm while undergoing treatment.

The teacher, 62, hailing from Patharhata village in Mehendiganj upazila of Barishal, is survived by his wife, a son, two daughters and a host of well wishers to mourn his death

He tested positive for the virus several days ago.