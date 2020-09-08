Cricketer Saif Hassan, trainer Nick Lee test positive for Covid-19

Bangladesh national cricket team opener Saif Hassan and English trainer Nick Lee of the team tested positive for Covid-19.

National team players and staffs underwent Covid-19 tests on Monday as part of BCB’s coronavirus management plan to ensure cricketers’ safety.

Members of the Bangladesh national team have been undergoing individual training across BCB facilites since before Eid-ul-Azha.

Bangladesh team will play their first international series in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of coronavirus.

The players are expected to begin group training once they move to Sri Lanka.