Bangladesh reports 41 more deaths in a day

Bangladesh has reported 41 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the death toll to 4,593.

The number of total infection surged to 331,078 after 1,827 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the health directorate.

Another 2,995 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 230,804.

A total of 14,755 samples were tested at 94 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 19.77 percent.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 69.71 percent, while the latest deaths of 29 men and 12 women pushed the mortality rate to 1.39 percent.