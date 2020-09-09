Covid-19 vaccine fight is getting ugly

Rayhan Ahmed Topader:

Since the virus first emerged in January around 170 vaccine candidates are now in development, with 15 already in human trials Russia claims to have produced the world’s first coronavirus vaccine but scientists are wary that it has not been adequately tested Oxford scientists believe they have made a breakthrough in their quest for a Covid-19 vaccine after discovering that the jab triggers a response that may offer a double defense against the virus. Vaccines currently undergoing trials at Oxford University and in Germany are the most likely candidates to be ready this year, a leading expert has said. Kate Bingham, chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, said: “I think we have a shot of getting a vaccine this year. There are two potential candidates, one would be the Oxford candidate and the other one is the German vaccine from BioNTech. Those are the two that if everything works could potentially be both registered and delivered this year, it is most likely to be next year, though.The full results of the Oxford trials, published on July 20, showed that initial trials on 1,077 British adults found that the vaccine-induced strong antibody and T-cell responses, which may improve further after a booster jab. The discovery is promising because separate studies have suggested that antibodies may fade away within months while T-cells can stay in circulation for years

Experts hailed the results as a really important milestone that kept alive the hope of a vaccine being rolled out before Christmas. On August 22, the Chief Medical Officer warned the UK it is unlikely there will be a vaccine before the winter of 2021. And the eyes of the nation and perhaps the world are firmly upon Professor Adrian Hill and his team at Oxford University. Britain has signed deals for more than 340 million doses of coronavirus vaccine. The latest deal, with the Belgian pharmaceutical company Janssen and the US biotech company Novavax, is for 90 million doses. The total stockpile means that if the vaccines all work – there will be enough for every person in Britain to have five doses. Most of the vaccines require two to be effective. Britain has also signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible Covid-19 vaccines from the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech alliance and French group Valneva. That deal is with an option of 40 million more doses of the vaccine were proven to be effective. How has the search for a vaccine developed? Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible Covid-19 vaccines from the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech alliance and French group Valneva, the business ministry said July 20, 2020. It said Britain had secured 30 million doses of the experimental BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, and a deal in principle for 60 million doses of the Valneva vaccine.

In May, the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced a $1.2 billion deal with the US government to produce 400 million doses of the unproven coronavirus vaccine first produced in Prof Hill’s Oxford lab. On June 13, Astra Zeneca signed a contract with European governments to supply up to 400 million doses of the vaccine. Meanwhile, the British Government has agreed to pay for up to 100 million doses, adding that 30 million may be ready for UK citizens by September. The stakes could hardly be higher. If proven effective, the ZD1222 vaccine would allow people to leave their homes, go back to work, and rebuild the economy. But the Government has also cautioned that an effective coronavirus vaccine may never be found. In a foreword to the Government’s strategy to ease lockdown, the Prime Minister said that the “only feasible long-term solution” to end the coronavirus pandemic is the creation of an effective vaccine or treatment, but warned this was not inevitability. The Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said the development of an effective vaccine could never be guaranteed. And Dr. Seth Berkley, chief executive of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance also said a vaccine was not a given. Vaccine candidates have a normal success rate of around seven percent preclinical, maybe 15 to 20 percent clinical so the vast majority will fail.

But by having a large portfolio this will move us forward,” he says. Meanwhile, the UK’s first dedicated vaccine-making facility is building capacity to produce tens of millions of doses to guard against coronavirus, and the first coronavirus antibody test has been approved by Public Health England. On June 28, China announced that it had developed a vaccine to be used by its military. The vaccine was given the green light for use by troops after trials proved it was both safe and effective, said CanSino Biologics, the biotech firm involved. However, its use, for the time being, will be restricted to military personnel, who offer a tighter medical control group than the general public.The rush to immunize populations against Covid-19 could lead to the rollout of a vaccine that is not very effective and risk worsening the pandemic, leading scientists have said. Politicians and commercial companies are competing to be the first to license a vaccine, but experts say the world would be better served by waiting until comprehensive results showed at least 30-50% effectiveness. Donald Trump wants to be able to announce the US has a vaccine before the presidential election on 3 November. A vaccine is vital to stopping the pandemic, but Prof Sir Richard Peto of Oxford University and an adviser to the World Health Organization said the first vaccine would be bought and used all over the world even if it had low efficacy.

Even if it protected only a minority of the population, it would be regarded as the standard by which later vaccines would be measured. That could even lead to inferior vaccines being approved because they would not have to show that they were any better. Deployment of a weakly effective vaccine could worsen the Covid-19 pandemic if authorities wrongly assume it causes a substantial reduction in risk, or if vaccinated individuals wrongly believe they are immune, hence reducing implementation of, or compliance with, other Covid-19 control measures,” they said. They urged all regulators to stick to the WHO’s guidance, which says that no vaccine that is less than 30% effective should be approved. It recommends at least 50% effectiveness but allowing for 95% accuracy that could mean 30% in practice.

The Food and Drug Administration, the US regulator, has said it will abide by the 30% guidance, but some observers think it may come under political pressure to license a vaccine that falls below that threshold. The Lancet piece says trials such as Solidarity, which compare various vaccines, are a better way to proceed. In comparison with individual trials for each of the many different vaccines, a global multi-vaccine trial with a shared control group could provide more rapid and reliable results,” they write. Good results on safety and effectiveness do not guarantee there will be no long-term problems.

Vaccine science is an uncertain business, that is why we cannot ever be 100 percent sure that there will be a safe and effective vaccine But we’re putting everything we possibly can into making sure that we can give them the best possible chance for every citizen of the whole United Kingdom. On the partnership with AstraZeneca, Sir John said: “Once we get approval by the regulators we don’t want to have to go back to the beginning and work out how we manufacture it at scale. We also want to make sure that the rest of the world will be ready to make this vaccine at scale so that it gets to populations in developing countries, for example, where the need is very great Health experts have warned that the virus could hit Britain in multiple waves, which has led to fears that some vaccines might not work on mutated strains. But Prof Pollard said it is not surprising to see mutations in the virus due to its genetic makeup. So far, there haven’t been new viruses emerging, which are unable to be prevented by the types of immune responses that we expect to be generated by the vaccines being developed. Oxford scientists believe they have made a breakthrough in their quest for a Covid-19 vaccine that provides a “double defense against the virus, with a potential for more long-term resilience. However, a source told that the results, while extremely promising, did not yet prove that the Oxford vaccine provides long-lasting immunity against Covid-19.

Writer and Columnist.

Email: raihan567@yahoo.com