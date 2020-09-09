Few points – SOCIAL JUSTICE and Arab peace deal.



I must Remind people the use of quotation with inverted comas or speech mark on my used phrases. Phrase Social Justice I have wrote in my articles, published books and in other journals, for specific topic matter, therefore, I remind people to use inverted comas in quotations, by doing so its maintain the respect of appropriate of writing and it proves users/ writers respective manner. It’s very good to know people do read my articles reflectively and take the messages on board, however, to promote their respect I remind them to not to shy away admitting, referring is high standard on writing what uplifts the writers standard.

Since, I have strongly shone at Justice and high beamed to phrase SOCIAL JUSTICE, I spoke about for all matters, from communities, through to medicinal to climatic conditions. My work is still on, to alert, to remind and to bring awareness of nagging issues, the ways of improvement, and awaken people against negligence. Politics is the prominent in all subject matters. About social justice, its global justice it is now. The Arab issue is the core of conflict in the world. There, they saying a peace agreement is in place about Arab. The climate issue is a high threat and in Arab its worse un – tackled.

There in Bennett, it has been approved the expansion of the mega Efrat settlement in the southern occupied West Bank with 7,000 new housing units, nearly doubling the settlement in size. The settlers of Efrat have been in engaged in a decades-long legal battle with Palestinians over the land, where dozens of Palestinian families from surrounding villages own the farming land what’s used for agriculture. They did petition to the Israeli High Court against the “state land” designation, designed by Israel in 2004 what was were rejected by the court.

The claim argued that the Palestinians had been farming the land for years, and therefore had stronger ties to the land than the settlers in Efrat. However, its not only the ownership issue, there climate issue comes in also. World threatened to face, food shortages due to climatic issues, there farmlands taken to settlements is another climatic issue adding factor.

This Bennett’s decision has come out just days after the Israeli Civil Administration denied a 2019 appeal filed by Palestinians and settlement watchdog “Peace Now” to allocate land in al-Nahla for Palestinian use, rather than for the settlers, here more complication and surely conflict will arise because about a 225 acres of Palestinian land, what is known to locals as al-Nahla, and to settlers as Givat Eitam and with Bennett’s approval, Israel’s Housing Ministry can move into the planning stages for the “neighborhood”.

Additionally, it was argued that by expropriating this land for settlement expansion, Israel would be effectively cutting off the city of Bethlehem from the villages to its south, with Efrat running straight through the middle. The Civil Administration, however, rejected the Palestinians’ request, and instead given the land to the settlers, arguing that “Efrat has almost no land reserves, and Givat Eitam is the only possible reserve it could acquire,”. According to “Peace Now”, data shows that since the occupation of the West Bank in 1967, 99.8% of state land in the occupied territory has been allocated to Israeli and for settlement use, and there less than 0.2% has been given to the Palestinians.

While the “Peace Now” plans to fight back against Bennett’s decision with a petition to the court in the coming days, why the world’s decision makers, Arab peace team, and Climatic and Justice team don’t come together to look at the matter, to resolve the issue, with justice against political oppression, and to deter further climatic issue of incurring food crises. There they talking about a peace deal, where social justice and climatic threat both are prominent in political sphere, needs carefully considerate solution.

For The Solution, relocation must be thought about to avoid further conflicting to bloodshed. Social Justice is the fair deal of appropriate decision to serve all concern parties with justice and with the future care of the climate. If one says relocate Jews (the Israel state) you are attacked with allegation of being anti-Semitist. Why not to think about to take people out of that region to spread out, what would allow them to stretch their wings without having to constant conflicting?

Relocation I suggest, and what I believe is unavoidable. One group must be encouraged to relocate to elsewhere, and why not to offer the century long suffering Palestinians civilians to a new state? To allow them a fresh breathing space, away from conflicting Israel, to start afresh, to make their own law and a new state? The Hamas group then can stay in the rest of Palestinian land and exercise their way. The new picture Arab issue could be than the Israel versus Hamas.

Relocation is historically Phenomenal. Relocation took place for both political conflicting and climatic change throughout millenniums, therefore evolution took place. Worlds societies, regions, living beings have had faced the forced evolution undeniably. Thought of relocation I suggest as social Justice.

