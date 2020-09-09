I make my morning tea: Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wakes up early in the morning, offers her prayers and recites the Holy Quran.

She also likes to make morning tea herself.

“I wake up early in the morning and find my Jainamaz (prayer mat) for saying prayers. Then I recite the Holy Quran,’ said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“After my Fajr prayers, I make my own tea and coffee,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina made the remarks while addressing a parliament session on Wednesday in a response to a question of an opposition MP Fakhrul Imam.

The Prime Minister said, “My younger sister Rehana is residing with me. Now my daughter Putul is also with me and she also wakes up early in the morning. She (Putul), however, likes to prepare tea for the whole family.”

“When I wake up in the morning, I organise the bed with my own hands. After that, I read books. And I go for a morning walk inside Ganabhaban due to coronavirus. There is a lake at Ganabhaban. When I go for a walk, sometimes I catch fish by fishhook at the lake,” Sheikh Hasina added.