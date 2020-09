At least six people were killed in a collision between an ambulance and a covered van on Barishal-Dhaka highway in Barishal’s Uzirpur Upazila.

The incident took place in Atipara area of the upazila at 5:00pm on Wednesday.

All the deceased are the passengers of the ambulance, says media report.

The victims, however, are not identified immediately but two of them are women.