SCC Mayor Arif tests positive for Coronavirus

Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury has been tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The result came after her sample was tested on Thursday (September 10) night at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, sources said.

However, no official speech from Mayor was found regarding the issue.

Suhel Ahmed, personal assistant of the mayor said, “We have heard the issue but no official statement is found yet.”

Earlier, Shama Haque Chowdhury, the wife of Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury, was tested positive for novel coronavirus on June 2.