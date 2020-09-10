Social distancing having significant impacts

Rayhan Ahmed Topader:

Limiting close face-to-face contact with

others is the best way to reduce the spread of coronavirus disease covid-19. Social distancing, also called physical distancing, means keeping a safe space between yourself and other people who are not from your household.To practice social or physical distancing, stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms length) from other people who are not from your household in both indoor and outdoor spaces.Social distancing should be practiced in combination with other everyday preventive actions to reduce the spread of Covid-19,

including wearing masks, avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands, and frequently washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Covid-19

spreads mainly among people who are in close contact (within about 6 feet) for a prolonged period. Spread happens when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and droplets from their mouth or nose are launched into the air and land in the mouths or noses of people nearby. The droplets can also be inhaled into the lungs. Recent studies indicate that people who are infected but do not have symptoms likely also play a role in the spread of Covid-19. Since people can spread the virus before they know they are sick, it is important to stay at least 6 feet away from others when possible, even if you or they do not have any symptoms. Social distancing is especially important for people who are at higher risk for severe illness from Covid-19.

If you are sick with Covid-19, have symptoms consistent with Covid-19, or have been in close contact with someone who has Covid-19, it is important to stay home and away from other people until it is safe to be around others. Covid-19 can live for hours or days on a surface, depending on factors such as sunlight, humidity, and the type of surface. It may be possible that a person can get Covid-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. Social distancing helps limit opportunities to come in contact with contaminated surfaces and infected people outside the home. Although the risk of severe illness may be different for everyone, anyone can get and spread Covid-19. Everyone has a role to play in slowing the spread and protecting themselves, their family, and their community. In addition to practicing everyday steps to prevent Covid-19, keeping space between you and others is one of the best tools we have to avoid being exposed to this virus and slowing its spread in communities. People are organized through these community organizations to face any eventualities. That is now happening worldwide, some citizen bodies are campaigning for mass awareness against corona with universal health appeal ‘prevention is better than cure’. The role of organized citizen body is to disseminate life-saving messages.

It has now been encouraging people to ‘wash hands frequently, use antiseptics to clean household items, wear masks in public places, avoid meeting people with colds and coughs, observe physical distance, avoid crowded places, and stay home as much as possible Community Development organization is to conduct the local public awareness. Community leaders share life-saving information with the rest of their community during small gatherings, where attendees observe strict social distancing and other prevention measures. Imams of mosques also disseminate messages through mosque loudspeakers to reach all residents. Thus the people are being communicated to ‘refrain from shaking hands, kissing, and hugging’ for the safety of their loved ones. Corona has created havoc taking heavy toll of lives in many countries. Special victims are the people from USA, Brazil Italy, Spain, England, Germany and other countries. Victims are also from Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Reports are plenty about the gravity of corona situation and tensed people trying to get rid of it. To cite a report, ‘The coronavirus pandemic is pushing everyone to reassess their daily routines. There already is a whirlwind of predictions on what will come next, and what this might mean for the economy, politics, or for social interactions as we know them’. Most of such predictions may be just speculations, and some may indeed materialize.

The fact is we mostly don’t know. What we do know, however, is that a post-coronavirus Covid-19 world is coming, which will be different from that of yesterday. What we currently see all over the world is an intuitive reaction by states to withdraw within themselves. This is a clear sign of a pushback against globalization. Instead, we see a reinforcement of state authority and re-imposition of hard borders against further tides of globalization.The clout of international and regional organizations seems to be waning, whereas isolation, insulation, and inward-looking policies of states are gaining ground. What we are witnessing daily is ‘governments rushing to adopt emergency measures, centralizing power, or enhancing surveillance mechanisms over their citizens.

In an age when Covid-19 is demanding that we reassess some very basic social interaction practices, such as shaking hands or hugging, is civil society destined to morph into something else? More poignantly, in an age when social distancing may become an everyday norm, perhaps for years to come, what will happen to large gatherings mobilized by civil society organizations? Music festivals, student gatherings or youth activism? What will happen to social movements, street protests? If the very basic precondition behind organizing protests and social movements is pulled under our feet, how are the people’s voices going to be heard?

People are asked to stay home, and even when they are allowed to venture outside, ideally a two-meter distance should be observed. But, as seen from the examples provided above, civic activism is alive and finding novel ways to express itself.What is also quite likely to happen is that a lot of such activism is bound to be transferred further onto the virtual world. Social media, apps, smart phones etc. have already played important roles in galvanizing protests. One mistake that governments should not do is to assume that the coronavirus crisis will help to kill off civil society and social protest. Those who do make such calculations may risk replacing their regime with a kind of coronacracy meaning, a political system that uses the coronavirus-related measures to stifle opposition and civil society. This may only lead to bottled-up frustration that could eventually result in social unrest. What should be understood and accepted is that the people’s desire for change is ever-lasting and this desire will inevitably find novel ways to express itself in the future despite and because of the coronavirus-induced restrictions.As we protect ourselves and others from exposure to novel coronavirus disease, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and government officials have asked Americans to practice social distancing so we don’t become infected or infect people around us. To avoid exposure, we’re spending more and more time at home away from our friends and neighbors.

While this can be frustrating and boring for us, it’s even more so for kids. Keeping them busy and occupied is a difficult task while they’re isolated from their friends and schoolmates. So,how do we keep our kids from surrendering to the monotony and stunt the constant cries of, I’m. Many of the researchers at different University shows social distancing and isolation is having significant impacts on people’s mental health and emotional wellbeing. The researchers conducted five online focus groups from across the United Kingdom in the early stages of the UK’s Covid-19 lockdown. The groups explored their views and experiences. Even after as little as two weeks, people were struggling with the loss of social interaction. The study also provides early evidence on how people might behave after the current lockdown ends, something that will influence how much and how quickly Covid-19 will continue to spread. One of the big stressors for people was the fact they do not know how long the lockdown will last. It is possible that people will be less supportive and less compliant the longer this continues. Although some people are worried they will still be anxious about socializing for some time after the lockdown ends, others are already planning lots of social activities as soon as they are able.

Writer and Columnist

raihan567@yahoo.com