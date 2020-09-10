UK coronavirus cases rise by 2,919 in 24 hours and 14 new deaths

CORONAVIRUS deaths in the UK have risen by 14 as cases grew by 2,919.

Today’s figures show 41,608 have died of Covid-19 in the UK to date with 358,138 infected.

It is a slight increase from yesterday when eight coronavirus related deaths were reported.

All but one of the deaths were in England – with one further fatality recorded in North Ireland.

Nearly 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Birmingham in the seven days to September 7, according to new data from Public Health England.

A total of 975 cases were recorded – the equivalent of 85.4 cases per 100,000 people, up from 32.0 per 100,000 in the previous week (the seven days to August 31).

Birmingham now has the second highest seven-day rate in England.

Bolton continues to record the highest seven-day rate, which now stands at 160.7 cases per 100,000, up from 80.0. A total of 462 new cases have been recorded.

Preston has the third highest rate in England. Here, the rate has risen from 35.6 to 85.2, with 122 new cases.

Yesterday, cases across the UK rose by 2,420, while the rise was nearly 3,000 on both Saturday and Sunday – the highest infection rate in more than three months.

But while deaths have risen in comparison to August, the death toll is still significantly lower than at the pandemic’s peak.

Scientists say the reduced death toll and smaller numbers being admitted to ICU could mean the virus is getting weaker.

And while cases are higher than they were over July and August, experts have said this could be due a mass increase in testing in the community.

While most testing during lockdown took place in hospitals, anyone who now has symptoms of the virus is encouraged to order a test in the UK.

Daily testing across the UK has shot up to almost 200,000 a day in the last month which could mean more cases are being picked up in the wider population.

‘MOONSHOT’ TESTS

Boris Johnson unveiled his plan last night to get Britain back to normal by testing the entire population every week with rapid-result tests

But the ‘Moonshot’ coronavirus tests do not work and are still only “prototypes”, Grant Shapps admitted this morning.

Mr Shapps told Sky News: “We want to do what we want do what we’re calling a moonshot. In other words we know it’s difficult.

“We know this isn’t simple to achieve, but we hope it will be possible through technology and new tests to have a test which works by not having to return the sample to a lab.”

He said the Government was hoping to develop a test that provided a result in between 20 minutes and 90 minutes.

Under the plan, Brits would swab themselves in the morning and be given a 24-hour pass to mingle without having to stick to social distancing rules.

A person could prove they had tested negative by either electronically presenting their result, or showing a printed card.

The programme is expected to cost the Treasury a whopping £100billion.

Mr Johnson said last night mass testing was being piloted in Salford, as he talked up the Government’s new strategy to test the nation.

He said a negative result would give Brits a “freedom pass” — allowing people to mingle like they did before Covid.

The PM said: “Through that Moonshot of daily testing – everybody gets a rapid turn-around test in the morning, 15 minutes later you know whether you are infectious or not.”

He added: “Work is underway — and we will get on at pace until we get there, round the clock. We are hopeful this approach will be widespread by the spring.”