Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 34 more die, 1,792 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 34 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking a total of 4,668.
Another 1,792 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 334,762.
A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Thursday afternoon.
Health authorities reported another 2,474 people to have recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 236,024.
In the last 24 hours, 93 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 14,787 samples.