Ex-MP’s son dies after jumping off building in city

Barrister Asif Imtiaj, 33, son of former Member of Parliament (MP) from Sirajganj-5 constituency, died after jumping off a building in Kathalbagan area of the capital on early Friday.

The incident took place at around 4:30 am at house No 183 on Kanthalbagan Free School Street under Kalabagan police station.

Saimon Shahid Nishad, brother-in-law of the deceased, said that Asif locked in an altercation with his wife at night. At one stage, Asif jumped from the 9th floor of the building.

Later, locals took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where duty doctor declared him dead.

Confirming the news, Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said that the body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.