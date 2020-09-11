FM for mass signature collection to bring back Bangabandhu’s killers

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday urged all to go for the collection of mass signatures as part of ongoing efforts to bring back two Bangabandhu’s killers, now taking shelter in the USA and Canada.

Dr Momen sought support from all, including expatriate Bangladeshis and the people who believe in the spirit of Liberation War to bring back five fugitive killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He reiterated his hope over bringing back at least one of the five killers during Mujib Borsho.

Dr Momen said the government wants to implement the court verdict by bringing the killers back home.

The Foreign Minister was addressing a discussion titled “Bangabandhu and Bangladesh” at the Jatiya Press Club in the city.

The discussion was presided over by President of Janatar Prottasha MA Karim.

Bangabandhu’s killer Rashed Chowdhury is taking shelter in the USA with “false” documents.

Rashed Chowdhury provided all the fake documents as part of immigration in 2006.

Earlier, Bangladesh sought cooperation from all the countries of the world in detecting the rest of the three fugitive convicted killers.

Three ministries — Foreign, Law and Home Affairs — have been working to detect the killers.

The Foreign Ministry instructed all the Bangladesh missions abroad to hunt down the killers.

The fugitives are Col (dismissed) Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Lt Col (relieved) Shariful Haque Dalim, Maj (retd) Noor Chowdhury, Maj (retd) Rashed Chowdhury and Risaldar Moslehuddin Khan.

Of the fugitives, the government knew the whereabouts of Noor Chowdhury and Rashed Chowdhury; and it was not sure about the other fugitives — Rashid, Dalim and Moslehuddin.

Noor Chowdhury is now in Canada while Rashed Chowdhury in the USA.

On August 15, 1975, the Greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members was brutally assassinated.

Eighteen members of the Father of the Nation’s family, including Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, three sons — Captain Sheikh Kamal, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal and 10-year old Sheikh Russel, two daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother Sheikh Abu Naser, peasant leader Abdur Rab Serniabat, youth leader Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and his pregnant wife Arzu Moni, Baby Serniabat, Sukanta Babu, Arif and Abdul Nayeem Khan Rintu were, among others, killed by the heinous killers on that fateful night.

Bangabandhu’s Military Secretary Brigadier General Jamil was also murdered.

Several members of a family died in the capital’s Mohammadpur area by artillery shells fired by the killers on the same day.

On November 19, 2009, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty of 12 convicted former army officials for the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family members.