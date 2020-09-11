Kangana’s mother thanks Amit Shah for support

Kangana Ranaut’s mother says family was Congress loyalist but will support BJP now

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s mother, Asha Ranaut, has switched loyalties from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a video, Asha said that their family was associated with the Congress for several years but is grateful to Union home minister Amit Shah for providing Kangana with security ahead of her Mumbai visit.

Speaking to The Tribune, Asha said in Hindi, “The blessings of the entire country are with Kangana. I am proud that my daughter has always stood for the truth”

Asha expressed her gratitude towards Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said, “Amit Shah supported us and gave security to my daughter. If my daughter did not have security, then God knows what would have happened to her.”

On Wednesday, after a verbal spat with Shiv Sena leaders, Kangana landed in Mumbai with Y-plus security, which was granted to her by the Union home ministry.

The Shiv Sena leaders had taken umbrage to her tweets from last week, in which she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticised the Mumbai Police.

Days after Kangana’s comments, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) partially demolished her office in Mumbai for alleged structural violations.

She called it the ‘death of democracy’ and hit out at Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in a series of tweets, reports TOI.