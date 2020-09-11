UK coronavirus daily cases hit four month high as 3,539 infections recorded in 24 hours and six deaths

CORONAVIRUS deaths in the UK have risen by six with 3,539 new cases – the highest number of infections in four months.

The new positive cases bring the total number of Covid-19 infections to 361,677.

Cases have continued to rise in the UK – growing by 2,919 yesterday.

Today’s daily rate is the highest since May 17 when 3,562 daily cases were reported.

And it comes less than a week after the UK recorded more than 3,000 cases for two days running.

But the high number could be down to more tests being carried out each day.

Speaking about the rise in cases, Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director at Public Health England, said: “Although younger people continue to make up the greatest share of new cases, we’re now starting to see worrying signs of infections occurring in the elderly, who are at far higher risk of getting seriously ill.

“This is a reminder of the ongoing risk as the virus spreads throughout the UK.

“People should continue to follow social distancing rules, wash their hands regularly and wear a face covering in enclosed spaces. You should not mix with others when unwell.”

The Department of Health figures also show six more deaths have been recorded in 24 hours – bringing the total death toll to 41,614.

This is lower than yesterday’s total of 14.

In England today, nine further people lost their lives to the disease – bringing the total number of deaths in hospital to 29,648.

The latest victims were aged between 79 and 88 with all having underlying health conditions.

In Wales, there were no deaths – with their total remaining at 1,597.

Scotland also had no new deaths – keeping their total at 2,499.

The discrepancy in the figures is based on when they were recorded.

Those in England were recorded between September 8 and September 10.

And the Department of Health figures for the whole of the UK take into account deaths that occurred outside hospitals, for example in care homes and other settings.