UK hit with another 3,497 cases in 24 hours as nine people die

One other 3,497 coronavirus circumstances have been recorded within the final 24 hours whereas an extra 9 individuals who examined optimistic for the illness have died.

The bounce in circumstances is nearly as huge as yesterday’s when 3,539 folks had been recognized. The entire now stands at 356,174 circumstances detected because the begin of the pandemic.

The 9 deaths recorded as we speak convey the entire official loss of life toll as much as 41,623.

The Authorities’s figures embody deaths from all settings together with care houses, hospitals and within the wider group.

Individually, an extra eight individuals who examined optimistic for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the entire variety of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,656, NHS England mentioned.

Sufferers had been aged between 61 and 91 years previous and all had identified underlying well being circumstances. The dates of the deaths had been between August 30 and September 11.

It comes as day by day coronavirus circumstances in Scotland hit a four-month excessive, in line with the newest Scottish Authorities figures.

A complete of 221 folks have examined optimistic for the virus up to now 24 hours – the best day by day determine since Could 8.

Because the begin of the pandemic, 22,435 folks have been contaminated with Covid-19 in Scotland and a pair of,499 have died with the virus.

There have been an extra 164 circumstances of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the entire variety of confirmed circumstances within the nation to 19,228.

Public Well being Wales mentioned no additional deaths had been reported, with the entire variety of deaths because the starting of the pandemic remaining at 1,597.

It comes on the ultimate weekend earlier than stricter restrictions are set to be launched nationwide.

The ‘rule of six’ prevents greater than six folks socialising collectively each indoors or outdoor throughout the UK. The principles are barely completely different in Scotland and Wales, in comparison with England.

Individuals have been warned towards having ‘one ultimate blowout’ however footage have emerged exhibiting busy pubs and bars final night time.

Revellers rushed to beer gardens in London, Nottingham, Birmingham and Manchester forward of the crackdown on socialising.

From Monday anybody caught breaking the rule may very well be arrested or hit with a £100 fantastic.