Four more PWs testify in arms case against Shahed

Four new prosecution witnesses (PWs) on Sunday testified in an arms case against Regent Group chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim.

RAB ADC Badruzzaman, SI Kabir Hossain, civilian Chan Miah and Nizamul testified at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayes and were cross-examined by the defence afterwards.

The defence earlier in the day concluded cross-examining the first PW and plaintiff of the case, detective branch inspector SM Gaffarul Alam.

The plaintiff on September 10 submitted his deposition and was partly cross-examined.

After today’s proceedings, the court adjourned the hearing till Monday.

The court on August 27 framed charges in the case, while the sole accused pleaded not guilty. Earlier on August 19, the court took into cognizance the charge-sheet filed in the case.

Investigation officer (IO) and DB inspector Shairul filed the charge-sheet at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan on July 30, while the court on August 13 transferred the case to Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court for further proceedings.

Shahed was arrested by RAB from Debhata upazilla of Shatkhira in the early hours of 15 July and was airlifted to the capital in the morning.

DB conducted raid on one of his Uttara dens on 18 July and recovered illegal arms and narcotics. They later filed the case with Uttara West police station.