Harness the power of buckwheat with this scrumptious salad

I am often asked if buckwheat is a millet, and why I love to add it to my recipes and even to my gluten-free vegan breads.

Buckwheat, like amaranth and quinoa, is a pseudo cereal. Which means it has all the nutritional and cooking properties of a grain, but it is actually a seed. It is gluten-free, packed with nutrition, low Glycemic Index as compared to wheat and rice, and to sum it all up, can be easily used just like any millet.

Four years ago, when I started my journey with millet, I had the least knowledge to begin with. Just because millet are environment-friendly, gluten-free and are high on nutrition, I wanted to include them in my recipes. Needless to say, the journey so far has been incredible and today, I am able to cook and differentiate between all possible grains and seeds.

This year when I have taken my millet workshops online, I am meeting some of the most amazing people. Through my WhatsApp groups, I have been able to form an ecosystem of like-minded friends who are learning and moving together. With amazing food pictures that keep pouring from all corners of the world, the recipe trials, some failures and some incredible improvisations, we are all learning and exploring newer possibilities with these wonder grains each day. It has been one of the most satisfying journeys for me so far. For it is bringing so many people closer to millet.

Coming back to the pseudo cereal buckwheat, today’s recipe is an attempt to tell you that there are endless possibilities with these beautiful groats. If you have been using buckwheat as just flour and that too only during fasts, you must consider sourcing whole groats and trying this simple scrumptious salad. With veggies of your choice and a hint of lemon and garlic, this becomes a complete treat in itself.

Ingredients (serves 4)