Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 wraps up shooting

Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutant Sharvari has wrapped up its shooting schedule. The team finished shooting the pending bits of the film at Yash Raj Films studios in Mumbai.

The cast and crew followed all the safety precautions on set. YRF also ensured that all necessary health check-ups were done for everyone and the necessary medical staff was present on the sets. The team also told the entire cast and crew to follow quarantine procedures before the shoot so that the sets became a safe shooting zone for everyone.

Director Varun Sharma said in a statement, “We took all possible steps to ensure that we had the safest shooting environment.”

The film reunites Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Rani said, “We shot this sequence in the pandemic and we were made to feel extremely comfortable on the sets because YRF took all the necessary precautions before the shoot commenced.”

Saif added, “I was amazed by the steps taken to ensure that we have the best shooting experience.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being directed by debutant filmmaker Varun V. Sharma.

(The Indian Express)