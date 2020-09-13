Samrat launders Tk 1,950m to Singapore: CID

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday filed a case against expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Chowdhury Samrat and his associate Enamul Huq Arman for allegedly laundering Tk 1,950 million to Singapore.

Rashedur Rahman, sub-inspector of Financial Crime under the Oraganised Crime Division of the CID, lodged the case with Ramna Police Station in the capital.

According to the case statement, Samrat, former president of Dhaka Metropolitan South Unit of Jubo League, earned huge amount of money by applying power at Motijheel, Fakirerpool, Paltan and Kakrail areas.

Of the earned money, Tk 1,950 million was laundered to Singapore with the help of Arman.

Samrat went to Singapore for 35 times, Malaysia for three times, Dubai for two times and Hong Kong for one time from December 27, 2011 to August 9, 2019 while Arman visited Singapore for 23 times from December 12, 2011 to May 18, 2019.

Earlier on October 7 last year, the police filed two cases against Samrat with the police station for possession illegal firearm and drugs.

On October 12 last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) also filed a case against him for earning wealth and properties through illegal means.

Samrat was arrested from Cumilla on October 6 in 2019 for running illegal casino in sports clubs at Motijheel. He was admitted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on October 24, 2019.

He is now at Coronary Care Unit-2 (CCU) in Cabin No. 1 of D Block of the BSMMU under the care of Chowdhury Meskat Ahmed, professor at Cardiology of the BSMMU.