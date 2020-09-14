Bangladesh acclaimed globally as growth accelerator, says FM in Turkey

He sees new chapter in existing friendly relations between two countries

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said Bangladesh today is internationally acclaimed for its steady economic growth, political and social stability; and as a growth accelerator.

“The government (of Bangladesh) is committed to realise its Vision 2021 and Vision 2041 for the country transforming Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous county taking its rightful place in the international arena,” he said.

The Foreign Minister made the remarks at the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed Bangladesh Embassy in Ankara, Turkey.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated it connecting virtually from Dhaka.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen along with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu placed wreaths at the bust of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the newly-built Chancery Complex of Bangladesh in Ankara.

Chairman of Turkey-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group Ekrem Celebi and Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey M. Allama Siddiki were present.

The Foreign Minister said the opening of the Embassy is like unfolding a new chapter in the already existing friendly relations between the two countries.

“I am sure it would help further cement bonds between the two peoples. I am privileged and honoured to be part of this historic event,” he said.

The complex hosts a number of treasures such as a Bust of Bangabandhu, Language Martyrs’ Monument, Mural work called Invincible Bangladesh, terracotta work, a display center of Bangladeshi products and a Library in addition to the Chancery, this auditorium and the Ambassador’s Residence.

Dr Momen said establishment of the permanent Embassy building in Ankara is a manifestation of the importance and priority Bangladesh attaches to her relations with Turkey.

“I am happy to say that construction of Turkish Embassy in Dhaka simultaneously started and the project is already completed there. It was a most welcome coincidence. I hope the formal opening of the Turkish Embassy will also take place soon,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said this building is a testament to the enormous progress they have made since diplomatic relations between the two countries began in 1974.

“It goes without saying that promoting international peace and ensuring development and prosperity for our peoples are two key aspects of our cooperation,” said the Foreign Minister.

The present government of Bangladesh led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been relentlessly working to build a modern, progressive and forward looking Bangladesh, he said.

Dr Momen acknowledged the sincere, brilliant and concerted work put together by the designer, consultant, contractor and other development partners of the project.