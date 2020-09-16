CAAB urges UK to quickly approve Biman’s Sylhet to London flight

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman today held a virtual meeting with DfT Director Kashif Chaudry on finalising the operation of Sylhet-London-Sylhet direct flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Photo: Collected

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) today requested the Department for Transport, United Kingdom to give the nod to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to start direct flights to London from Sylhet by next month.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman made the request while holding a virtual meeting with DfT Director Kashif Chaudry.

CAAB and DfT, UK held the meeting on finalising the operation of Sylhet-London-Sylhet direct flight of the national flag carrier of Bangladesh, CAAB said in a release.

Kashif Chaudry expressed his sincere efforts to extend all-out cooperation to Bangladesh.