Council launches Covid-19 community champions network

As cases of Covid-19 are increasing in the borough, Tower Hamlets Council is calling on residents to sign up to become Covid-19 community champions to help everyone stay informed and in tune with the latest advice.

The programme is simple. Residents sign up to become champions and the council then regularly shares up to date advice and information on Covid-19 with them. Champions then share this with their families, friends and their wider communities and help them make sense of it.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic the contribution that volunteers, community and mutual aid groups and faith organisations made proved invaluable and supported our community through the toughest of times. We’re now facing a different challenge with cases of coronavirus increasing again across the country and in our borough. We really must take action now to reduce the risk of a local lockdown, which we have seen in other parts of the country.

“Sign up and become a community champion if you can help play a part in keeping people safe – especially those who are most at risk. The pandemic has had a disproportionate effect on our most vulnerable residents, including those who are older, isolated or digitally excluded. Our champions can play a vital role in reaching these residents.”

Anyone can sign up and champions can receive the latest information in their preferred format, including email, WhatsApp, text message and online webinars. As well as sharing important public health messages and advice, champions can also help by giving feedback to ensure these communications are effective, reaching as many people as possible.

Councillor Rachel Blake, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, said: “Tower Hamlets champions will play an important role in keeping our community safe. Cases of Covid-19 in the borough are on the rise. Champions can help by having direct conversations with friends, family, neighbours and the wider community. This support and sharing of knowledge and facts, including information about behaviour change to protect everyone, can make a difference and help reduce the spread of the virus.”

It’s vital that all residents continue to follow public health advice – remember hands, face, space:

Wash hands regularly, for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not available, then use hand sanitiser.

Wear a face covering on public transport, in shops and other enclosed areas, or anywhere it is difficult to socially distance.

Keep a safe distance from other people outside your household (two metres where possible).

Follow the rule of six by not meeting with people from other households socially in groups of more than six, indoors or outdoors, including in private homes.

Book a free test if experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19 (a high temperature, a new or continuous cough or a change/loss in your normal sense of taste or smell) and stay at home until you get your result.

Stay at home if testing positive for 10 days. This incudes while symptomatic and waiting to arrange a test.

Self-isolate if identified as a close or recent contact of someone who has tested positive through NHS Test and Trace.