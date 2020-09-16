Sohrab Hossain new PSC chairman

The government has appointed senior secretary (retd) Md Sohrab Hossain as the new chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.

The chairman of the PSC has been appointed by the order of the President as per the Article 138 (1) of the Constitution.

Incumbent PSC Chairman Mohammad Sadiq will go on retirement tomorrow.

He will remain at the post either for the next five years from the date of appointment or until he reaches the age of 65.

Sohrab Hossain did his Bachelors (Hon’s) and Masters in Bangla Language and Literature from Dhaka University.

He is well-known for his honesty and sincerity.

Sohrab Hossain began his career as an assistant commissioner through Bangladesh Civil Service in 1986 (Batch 1984).

During his career, he served in various important positions. He was the Secretary, Secondary and Higher Education Division and also worked as the Secretary in Ministry of Education and Rector in Bangladesh Civil Service (Admin) Academy with great commitment and dedication.