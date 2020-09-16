UK coronavirus cases rise by 3,991 with 20 more deaths as test shortages strike across country

The UK has recorded almost 4,000 new coronavirus cases, as Boris Johnson admitted the country does not have enough testing capacity.

A further 3,991 cases of coronavirus were confirmed as of 9am on Wednesday, bringing the total to 378,219 overall.

Government figures also showed that a further 20 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday – this brings the UK total to 41,684.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

In England, there have been 3,396 cases of coronavirus and a further 11 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,687, NHS England said on Wednesday.

Patients were aged between 69 and 98 and all had known underlying health conditions.

The dates of the deaths were between September 11 and September 15, with the majority on September 14.

Five other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 199 cases of Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 19,880.

Public Health Wales said no further deaths had been reported, with the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 1,597.

Scotland

In Scotland, the total confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 267 to 23,283 and one more patient who tested positive for the virus has died, bringing the total to 2,501.

Northern Ireland

A further 129 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 8,631 and two deaths have been recorded, bringing the death toll to 573.