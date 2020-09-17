Hathazari Madrasa closed until further notice: Education ministry

Education Ministry on Thursday declared that the Al Jameyatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Madrasa, popularly known as Hathazari Madrasa, will remain closed until further notice.

Confirming the matter, Education Ministry’s public relations officer M Abul Khair said the technical and madrasa education division of the education ministry issued an order mentioning that the Hathazari Madrasa will be kept closed until further notice as it violated conditions.

He also said the ministry on August 24 allowed the Qawmi madrasa to run academic activities maintaining some conditions but they violated the conditions.

Earlier, hundreds of students of the Hathazari madrasa, staged demonstration on Wednesday demanding removal of Hefazat-e-Islam chief Ahmad Shafi’s son Anas Madani from the institution.

The students of the largest Qawmi madrasa started the agitation on the campus after Zuhr prayers demanding removal of Anas Madani as he had been physically unwell and asked he be made an advisor.