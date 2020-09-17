Novo Nordisk introduces fastest acting insulin

Danish pharmaceutical giant, Novo Nordisk launched on Thursday fastest acting insulin for the patients living with diabetes in Bangladesh.

This insulin (fast-acting insulin as part) will work four times faster than short acting human insulin while two times faster than conventional rapid acting insulin which can be used in people with type-1 and type-2 diabetes, said Novo Nordisk at a launching ceremony in a city hotel.

This new insulin can be used during pregnancy and breast-feeding period, it said in a statement.

“People living with diabetes often struggle to control blood glucose especially around mealtimes. This can be extremely challenging and may result in devastating diabetes-related complications,” said Bangladesh Diabetic Association President Professor Dr A K Azad Khan.

The innovation of fast-acting insulin will help patients achieve desired blood glucose level with less hypoglycaemia and other diabetes-related complexities, he added.

“I am really pleased to see that Novo Nordisk is playing a vital role in introducing research and development based innovative insulin for helping millions of diabetic patients in the country,” said Denmark Ambassador Winnie Estrup Petersen.

“As part of Bangladesh Diabetic Association’s awareness and prevention programme, Novo Nordisk is closely working with us in creating nationwide awareness and education alongside introducing innovative insulin,” said Bangladesh Diabetic Association Secretary General Md Sayef Uddin.

As a global leader in diabetes care, Novo Nordisk is committed to introduce innovation for the benefit of people living with diabetes in Bangladesh, said it’s Bangladesh Managing Director Dr Mihail Briciu.

“We are continuously researching innovative solutions to improve diabetes management and more innovative treatment options are in the pipeline for people living with diabetes in Bangladesh,” added Mihail.

Novo Nordisk in partnership with Eskayef Pharmaceuticals has been manufacturing insulin in Bangladesh since 2012.