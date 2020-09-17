UK coronavirus death toll increases by 21 and Covid-19 cases rise by 3,395

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 21 and 3,395 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 41,705.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Overall, 381,614 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

England

A further 18 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,705, NHS England said on Thursday.

Patients were aged between 56 and 95 and all but two patients had known underlying health conditions.

The dates of the deaths were between September 12 and September 16, with the majority on or after September 15.

Six other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

Public Health Wales said three people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing its total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,600.

The number of cases of Covid-19 in Wales increased by 168 on Thursday, bringing the revised confirmed total to 20,048.

Scotland

There have been no new deaths in Scotland of people who have tested positive for the virus.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen by 290, which is 4.0% of the newly tested individuals.