Hefazat Amir Allama Shafi no more

Amir of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Allama Ahmed Shafi has passed away at the age of 105.

He was shifted to ICU of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after his condition deteriorated on Friday noon.

His family members decided to take him to Dhaka by air ambulance on Friday afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday night, Shafi was admitted to the hospital as he was feeling unwell.

Earlier, Shafi stepped down as director general of Al Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Moinul Islam, known as the Hathazari Baro Madrasa, in Chattogram in the wake of protests dragging on for two days.