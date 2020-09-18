New Chinese satellite enters assembly stage

China’s satellite producer Galaxy Space announced that its new broadband communication satellite has entered the assembly stage after the company completed the development of satellite payloads

The satellite will be the second of the Beijing-based company, which aims to build a broadband satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit and create a global 5G communication network, reports news agency Xinhua.

Its first communication satellite was sent into space in January this year.

China’s commercial satellite sector is expecting a boost after “satellite internet” was added to a list of “new infrastructures” in April by the National Development and Reform Commission.