30 Covid-19 vaccine candidates under various stages of development: India

India’s federal health ministry on Friday said about 30 Covid-19 vaccines were under various stages of development in the country, reports Xinhua.

According to the ministry, of the 30 vaccines, three were in the advanced stage.

“Nationally, nearly 30 COVID-19 vaccine candidates are under development, by both industry and academia. These vaccines are in different stages of pre-clinical and clinical development of which three candidates are in advanced stage of Phase I/II/III trials and four are in advanced pre-clinical development stage,” Federal Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Indian parliament.

One COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available by the beginning of the next year, said the minister.

Globally India is the second worst-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic.