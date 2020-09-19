Indian Premier League raises the curtain ahead of MI vs CSK match

Hours before the season-opening Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match at Abu Dhabi, UAE, the Indian Premier League on Saturday shared a stunning video that can be best described as the curtain-raiser to the 2020 edition.

And the theme, “every day is game day”, captures the lives and time of coronavirus.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will bat first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. The 13th edition of the IPL was moved out of India due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket in August, will be back in action after a gap of over 13 months.

Both teams lost key players ahead of the tournament. Defending Champions Mumbai will begin their title defence without the services of Sri Lanka fast-bowler Lasith Malinga while CSK will take the field without Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh in this year’s IPL.

Source: NDTV