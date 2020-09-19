UNO Wahida transferred to public administration ministry

Dinajpur’s Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam has been transferred to the Ministry of Public Administration.

According to a gazette notification by the ministry, Wahida Khanam was recently a special officer in charge of the ministry. Besides, her husband Mejbaul Hossain has been transferred as the senior assistant secretary of the Health Service Division.

Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali, 60, were attacked with a hammer at the UNO’s official residence on the night of September 2. After sustaining serious injuries, she is currently undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The latest police investigation into the incident has revealed that a fourth class employee named Md. Rabiul Islam of UNO Wahida Khanam’s office carried out the attack. He is currently in police remand. Earlier, RAB told that UNO was attacked for the purpose of theft.