Remain prepared as Covid-19 situation may worsen in winter: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked all concerned to take preparation right at the moment as the COVID-19 situation may worsen in the upcoming winter.

“Winter is ahead and that’s why the COVID-19 situation may be worse to some extent. So, we have to remain prepared from right now,” she said while receiving donations for the PM’s Relief and Welfare Fund from various organisations including 34 commercial banks.

The prime minister attended a donation handover ceremony through a video conference from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the cheques of donations on behalf of the premier at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the city.

The premier expressed gratitude to the organisations for their generous contributions to the PM’s Relief and Welfare Fund to help the nation in its fight against the novel coronavirus..

In this context, she said, “All have been working with utmost sincerity. That’s why we have been able to face it.”

Referring to her government’s efforts including announcement of stimulus packages to offset the COVID-19 impact on the country’s economy, she said, “We are taking effective measures to keep running the country’s trade and commerce. We have declared stimulus packages. And we are giving whatever necessary as our target is to serve the people.”

The premier thanked the Bangladesh Association of Bank (BAB) as they extended their hands whenever the country fell in any crisis.