SC upholds HC’s order halting trial of 4 more cases against Khaleda

The Supreme Court has upheld an order of the High Court halting trial of BNP chief Khaleda Zia in four more cases filed over vandalism and arson charges.

A bench of Appellate Division headed by Justice Mohammad Iman Ali passed the order on Sunday, disposing off four separate leave to appeal petitions filed by the state.

The SC asked the High Court to settle rules which were earlier issued questioning legality of trial of Khaleda in the cases.

Additional Attorney General Momtaz Uddin Fakir stood on behalf of the state while Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon represented Khaleda Zia.

The cases were filed during January, February and March of 2015 on charges of sabotage during the BNP-led alliance’s strike.