Shyestaganj OC, 4 other cops closed for taking bribe

The office-in-charge (OC) and four other cops of Shayestaganj Police Station have been closed for allegedly taking bribe from a man during his detention in Habiganj.

Confirming the news, Anwar Hossain, additional superintendent of Habiganj police, said OC Mojammel Hossain, a sub-inspector and three constables were closed from the police station and attached to the district’s police lines.

“Habiganj Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ullah took the action against them as the allegation of releasing a man after taking bribe has been proven primarily,” he said.