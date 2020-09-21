Endurance for the glory of heaven  – my philosophy. 

Fatema Miah:

The one last straw broke the camels back! Is it the last straw or the mounting pressure breaks the back?

A victim takes tons of tortures, injustices entire life for 40+years with appreciating Allah and in dedicatedly chanting and postrating constantly, enduring sufferings with envisage of the glory of heaven. Taken all in Appreciating the price of the heaven.

Eventually, the glory shine suddenly fades away from the vision after all. The glory hailing sound drops down to squeaky winging. With it airing out hearts paining beats. The mind is still denial and in combating mode against accepting truth of pain.

Weakening, though denial, still continue fighting with entire strength against the lessening of self enduring capacity, and ignoring the weakening limps of pains, and putting a brave face on top of the agony to disguise the signs of misery, attempting not to hiss at provokes.

When individuals sitting there, somewhere waiting with pre planned attacks, badly tasting your patience and s/he horn you to take the good out of you, they hit hardest on the below the belt. They poke you sharp hard to knock you off, swipe you off your feet, to make you fall flat on your face. There stand watching those whom are invited by the attackers to rejoice.

The faith claimers (with imam) standing with strength affirm though wrong, they were and are still, they play part in provoking, hurting and sneakily hypocrisy. By enduring such, the glory fades away off the vision, burns to soreness of all the wounds at once with high degree of paining. When glorious glory is questioned, how is it wrong?

When an answer has been seeking from the glory, though , its all blank, reticent, then a thunderily big sounds come up with smashing the huge endurance. It turns to deafness. The dazzle blinds up, its force shove through the throat causes darn voice less. Visionless, hear los and speechless!

All there remains huge, vast, killing pain. No way not to be angry with glory for its such cruelty. I Can’t see Creator deniers any wrong. Can faith chanting beings pause to have a think to ponder on mistakes? No, they won’t because they aren’t faithful, they are faith players.

Any alterations?

When you feel your shoulders are so broad to carry a lot, a huge responsibility, if they are such big you won’t find anything right to wear for they are too big and you taken too much on, so you’re suffering the consequences. I took on chose reticent, it began the faith players played harder on. Even back than, oh, 30 years back. Women played equal ill as men.

Your shoulders are big or not, when your innocent soul is greatest, enormous in size, vast in its deep feelings for nearest and dearest, its elasticity like expanding able in tolerance, and magnetic like saturating other feelings in, deeply considerate with thoughtfulness make you forgiving for the sake of holy of greatness.

Such soul, controls your psyche, mind and heart, it compels you to take on more and more on your self. The same controls your heart, and the heart encourage you to take more and more and further more on your shoulders. I ignored my cracking breaking down paining, even speech, my talk didn’t match my words by the pressure barriers.

One keep loading on and on, more and more on ones shoulders, without pausing to think about their capacity and size. While doing so, the other loads makers don’t think, neither care about the loads weight and shoulders capacity, and the consequences. You also don’t break the silence in fear of offending those crushing you down. Often they doing deliberately to crush you down.

Often, whom you taking the loads for, or off, they let alone to care or to be thoughtful, or appreciative, they knock you off because they are in the load making stance, deliberate or not, they making the loads and loading on you. It as habitual, and they take you for granted and expect you to be attentive, available on their calls or rendition they prepared for you.

The load makers, love claimers, the burdensome beings, often unappreciative, thoughtfully or by plotting they target you for loading on you, or sometimes as a response to circumstantially caused duty, or unfortunately natures devastation, or careless or deliberate human ruthless test/plot you are compelled anyway.

The loads after all fall on top of you, weights down on you, and breaks you down. Sabr, the patience when you nurture to please the creator, it turns out to be over bearing and eventually, shapes to allowing of gross injustice. By the time I came to realisation, it was far too late and I cried failure! Failure! Failure!

Fatema Miah, Solihull. UK. fatemamiah@mail.con