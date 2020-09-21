Is it possible for Type 2 diabetes to turn into Type 1?

Diabetes is a chronic disease, which has no known cure. Once being diagnosed with it, a diabetic can only manage the symptoms by keeping the blood sugar level in control. Medication and lifestyle changes are two effective ways to control the condition from getting worse and living a happy life.

Diabetes in itself is a complex health condition and even though it is quite common nowadays, people have a plethora of questions and misconceptions related to it. One of the most common ones is -can type 2 diabetes turn into type 1?

Type 1 vs Type 2

Before addressing the aforementioned concern it is vital to know the difference between the two common types of diabetes.

The symptoms of type 1 diabetes usually appear in children and adolescents. In this, the immune system confuses the healthy insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas of the body as external invaders and destroy them. Due to this, the body can no longer produce insulin. The reason why this happens is still unknown. But as per researchers, it is somehow linked with genetic and environmental factors.

Type 2 diabetes is mostly diagnosed in grown-ups and is more common than type 1. In this, the pancreas does produce insulin, but the body is not able to use it effectively. The insulin gets accumulated in the bloodstream, causing a spike in the sugar level. Just like type 1, it is not known why some people become insulin resistant but is believed to be linked with poor lifestyle habits and excess weight.

Symptoms of type 1 and type 2 diabetes

The symptoms of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes are more or less the same. When suffering from diabetes a person may experience:

Frequent urination

Excessive thirst

Famished

Blurry vision

Cuts and sore that do not heal

Mood swings and weight loss is also common in people suffering from type 1 diabetes, while type 2 patients may experience numbness and tingling sensation in their hands or feet.