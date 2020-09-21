PM for all-out preparations to fight possible second wave of COVID-19

Apprehending the second wave of coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday instructed the authorities concerned to take all-out preparations up to the field- level as part of the precautionary measures to fight any possible resurfacing of COVID-19 in the approaching winter.

Referring to resurfacing of the coronavirus disease in many countries across the globe, the prime minister urged the people to wear masks hugely and abide by all prescribed health protocols to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

“Preparations will have to be taken from right now at the field-level to fight the possible second wave of the COVID-19,” Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told a news briefing quoting the Prime Minister as saying following the weekly cabinet meeting.

The prime minister instructed all to use masks massively and take precautionary measures against cold alongside taking instant treatment in case of developing any COVID-19 symptoms as winter is approaching, he said.

The premier attended the virtual meeting from her official Ganabhaban residence while her cabinet colleagues got connected from the Cabinet Division through a video conference.

“The honourable Prime Minister has requested all time and again to wear masks to effectively fight the coronavirus,” Anwarul said referring to the people’s reluctance to using masks.

He said the cabinet expressed its frustration about the people’s attitude towards the use of masks, stressing on conducting massive awareness campaign up to the field-level to ensure that all the people will wear masks.

The instructions came from the cabinet meeting after holding a long meeting on the precautionary measures to face the Coronavirus as the disease has resurfaced in many countries particularly the cold ones.