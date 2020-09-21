Positive talks held over common rivers’ water sharing: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said there was positive progress in the talks of water sharing of common rivers including Teesta as outgoing High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

On behalf of the prime minister of Bangladesh, he extended thanks to Indian government for financing in road infrastructural development in Bangladesh under Line of Credit (LoC).

Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, said Bangladesh-India friendly relations are multi-dimensional.

The Prime ministers of both the countries are very liberal and futuristic to further develop the relations between the governments and people of the two countries.